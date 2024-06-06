CSISS conducting biweekly tests for invasive mussels on Shuswap Lake

Photo: District of Sicamous

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society says it is remaining vigilant when it comes to the threat of invasive mussels in Sicamous.

On June 4, CSISS tested the waters in Sicamous near the Finlayson Boat Launch for any evidence of invasive zebra or quagga mussels.

The provincial government is in charge of testing frequency for the invasive species, and currently it has mandated bi-weekly tests from five sites on Shuswap Lake. Mara Lake gets tested at two sites monthly.

To collect a sample, CSISS staff conduct a tow operation with a plankton net. The samples are then sent to provincial labs for testing.

The District of Sicamous put out a statement about the dangers of invasive mussels.

“Invasive mussels are a threat to the quality of our drinking water, our infrastructure and the health of our freshwater systems,” the statement reads. “These aquatic invasive species cause hundreds of millions of dollars in economic damage annually in North America.”

CSISS and the district encouraged residents and visitors to the Shuswap to help protect the water systems by practicing the “clean, drain, dry” technique whenever they transport watercraft or fishing gear.

This includes motorized boats as well as non-motorized boats, and watercraft like canoes, kayaks and paddleboards.

B.C.’s new “pull the plug” legislation was passed on May 17, and requires boaters to remove the plug and allow the watercraft to drain completely on dry land before transporting a vessel between water bodies.

The province also runs mandatory watercraft inspection stations along travel routes into and around B.C. to help stop the spread of invasive species.