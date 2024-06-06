Two Salmon Arm high school girls rugby teams faced off at provincial championships last week

Two Salmon Arm high school girls rugby teams faced off at a provincial championship last week, with Salmon Arm secondary defeating JL Jackson secondary to take seventh place in the province.

"We couldn't help but chuckle at that point, you can travel all the miles for a tournament and you'll still end up playing a local team you've faced all season," said Michelle Hoekstra, JL Jackson coach.

Both teams traveled to Abbotsford last week to take part in the championships, facing the best high school girls rugby teams in B.C.

At the end of the final match, Salmon Arm secondary captain Ally Ursulak accepted the plaque for seventh place and Keira Jaeger, captain of JL Jackson's team, accepted the plaque for eighth place.

On the first day of the tournament, the teams competed in pools, with both Salmon Arm groups placing second in their respective pools to advance and compete for medals on the second day.

JL Jackson's team is comprised of grade nine and 10 students. Since there is no junior girls rugby league, they have been competing in the senior girls league all year.

“On Day 1, you could see the girls wanted to show that they were meant to be here and they played with so much passion and grit, especially in the pouring rain against Westsyde, and our first playoff game," Hoekstra said.

Austin Comeault, coach for the Salmon Arm secondary school team, said the girls knew every game “was going to be a battle.”

After the tournament, Comeault reflected on the performance of his team.

"The determination and teamwork from these girls. Regardless of the score, every single game was the highlight,” he said.

Jenna Elidoros, former SAS girls rugby coach and current volunteer, travelled with the team. She said she’s proud of how far girls rugby has come in Salmon Arm.

"The growth that has happened in this region has been incredible,” Elidoros said. “We have had to overcome lots of challenges to get here, but the girls and this program persevered.

"They demonstrated this weekend that they can compete with the top athletes in the Lower Mainland and the Island, and that’s something we will all remember."

The teams thanked parents and volunteers for their hard work and support, and offered thanks to the whole Salmon Arm community.

"We would not be here if it wasn’t for our amazing community who donated to help get the girls to provincials,” Elidoros said. “It was a huge undertaking to get both teams there, and we are so grateful for this community."

Grade 12 student Fiea Marsh was named tournament MVP for Salmon Arm secondary, and grade nine student Jet Seward was named tournament MVP for JL Jackson.