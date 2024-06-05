The Literary Alliance of the Shuswap Society secured a $3600 donation at the Women Who Wine fundraising dinner

Photo: Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society

The Literary Alliance of the Shuswap Society received a major donation after being chosen as the winning organization at the Women Who Wine Fundraising Dinner May 31 at Shuswap National Golf Course.

LASS secured a $3,600 donation to support their cause of advancing literacy in the North Okangan-Shuswap area.

At the Women Who Wine fundraising dinner LASS competed with two other local non-profits to convince the audience they should receive the large donation.

In a statement released June 5, LASS credited their victory to a compelling presentation

“LASS captured the hearts of attendees, who generously allocated 80% of the fundraising proceeds in support of their cause,” the statement said. “The remaining funds ($900) were equally distributed between Splatsin Teaching Centre and Shuswap Family Centre, ensuring a collective impact on community welfare.”

“This remarkable event was made possible through the generous sponsorship of Laura Cooke Consulting,” they added.

They received a $3,308 cheque for being chosen by the audience and another $300 from other fundraising efforts throughout the night.

The Shuswap Women Who Wine initiative has now raised a collective $155,000 to benefit non-profit organizations across the Shuswap area. The group meets regularly for engaging events and fundraisers throughout the year.

To learn more about the Women Who Wine you can visit their website or send them an email at [email protected].

And you can visit the LASS website to learn more about the programs and resources they offer.