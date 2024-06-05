The Literary Alliance of the Shuswap Society secured $3,600 donation at Women Who Wine fundraising dinner

Photo: Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society

The Literary Alliance of the Shuswap Society received a major donation after being chosen as the winning organization at the Women Who Wine Fundraising Dinner on May 31 at Shuswap National Golf Course.

LASS secured a $3,600 donation to support their cause of advancing literacy in the North Okangan-Shuswap area.

At the Women Who Wine fundraising dinner, LASS competed with two other local non-profits to convince the audience they should receive the large donation.

In a statement released June 5, LASS credited their victory to a compelling presentation.

“LASS captured the hearts of attendees, who generously allocated 80 per cent of the fundraising proceeds in support of their cause,” the statement said. “The remaining funds ($900) were equally distributed between Splatsin Teaching Centre and Shuswap Family Centre, ensuring a collective impact on community welfare.

“This remarkable event was made possible through the generous sponsorship of Laura Cooke Consulting."

LASS received a $3,308 cheque for being chosen by the audience, and another $300 from other fundraising efforts throughout the night.

The Shuswap Women Who Wine initiative has now raised a collective $155,000 to benefit non-profit organizations across the Shuswap area. The group meets regularly for engaging events and fundraisers throughout the year.

To learn more about Women Who Wine you can visit the initiative website or send an email to [email protected]. The LASS website has more information about the programs and resources available through the society.