Skwlax te Secwepemculecw installs gate to serve as future checkpoint for mushroom pickers

Ongoing conflict between Skwlax te Secwepemculecw and mushroom pickers searching for morels in the wake of last year's wildfire have led the band to establish a gate at the bottom of the Scotch Creek Forest Service Road.

The area burned by the 2023 Bush Creek East wildfire has seen a large influx of mushroom pickers. The band has said some of these mushroom pickers are leaving garbage, starting fires and damaging property.

“As we wait for the provincial government to come to the table in helping us protect the land, we have established a gate at the start of the Scotch Creek Forest Service Road,” Kukpi7 James Tomma said.

The beginning of the forest road falls on Skwlax reserve land, and the band said the remainder of the road is part of their unceded territory.

The road runs from Scotch Creek to the north end of Adams Lake.

“We have seen permanent camps established in the area with no washroom facilities,” Tomma said. “There is garbage all over the place. Some of the pickers have shot and killed wildlife in the area.”

Tomma said the band isn't restricting access to the area at this time, however they plan to establish a checkpoint.

“It is the band's intention to establish a checkpoint in the area to keep track of who is going where in the area, and that they take responsibility for any damage or garbage they create,” he said.

Talks between the band and the province are ongoing about the issue.

“The land and the wildlife are still recovering from last year’s Bush Creek East wildfires,” Tomma added. “They need time to heal in an undisturbed environment.”

Morel mushrooms sprout in abundance in the spring following a wildfire, and are typically harvested until sometime in June. However, they are likely to sprout in the same area next spring as well, which could lead mushroom pickers to return to the area again next year.