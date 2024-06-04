Salmon Arm council approves $1.50 hourly raise for paid on-call firefighters in the city

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

Coun. Kevin Flynn called it a “very easy decision” when he voted in favour of a motion to raise hourly wages for Salmon Arm’s paid on-call firefighters.

At its May 27 meeting, Salmon Arm council voted unanimously in support of a motion that would see paid on-call firefighters in the city get a $1.50 per hour raise in 2024, plus additional $1 per hour raises in 2025 and 2026.

This puts the hourly on-call rate at $23.50 in 2024, $24.50 in 2025, and $25.50 in 2026.

The motion also included an amendment to the 2024 budget to add $36,000 to the firefighting budget to cover the cost of the raises. This money will come out of reserves.

Councillors praised the on-call firefighters in the city for their hard work and dedication.

“We are so lucky to have the dedicated on-call firefighters that we have in our community, and it saves our city so much money so I totally appreciate what they do,” said Coun. Debbie Cannon. “I think all of us at this table do, and I totally support these increases.”

Flynn agreed with Cannon.

“I will echo the comments that our community is extremely lucky to have such passionate, dedicated and committed volunteers to protect our homes," he said.

Mayor Alan Harrison explained how the city saves money with paid on-call firefighters.

“We have four full-time paid firefighters in the city, for a city of 20,000,” he said.

“Some of us able to hear former [Kamloops] Mayor Ken Christian speak at SILGA, this is what he said. If you have a paid on-call volunteer fire department, support them. And support them because not only are they saving you a pile of money, they're also creating a culture and environment in your city that is one that you want, and I would agree with him.”

Staff reviewed paid on-call firefighter remuneration in cities across the province, and found Salmon Arm’s to be in line with comparable cities after the changes.