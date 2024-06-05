Salmon Arm arts festival Theatre on the Edge returns with a new format on a new weekend June 14 to 16

Photo: Theatre on the Edge

Theatre on the Edge is back with a new weekend and a new format with multiple downtown venues as the festival's tenth season gets set to entertain Salmon Arm residents from June 14 to 16.

Shuswap Theater along with the Salmon Arm Arts Centre co-present Salmon Arm's only three day theatre festival with site specific performances, participatory engagement and a drop in Entertainment Tent.

Elizabeth Ann Skelhorne, artistic producer said this year the festival is focused on allowing artists to embrace risks.

“Theatre on the Edge is a 3 day, curated, multi-location festival with a focus on new performances and works in development from local and touring artists including community development and workshop activities,” she said. “We are dedicated to creating meaningful opportunities for artists to embrace risks, celebrate differences, engage audiences, promote collaboration, create conversations and push boundaries in a fun and supportive environment.”

Tickets for all Theatre on the Edge shows are pay-what-you-decide and available online, at the arts centre or at the door. Due to seating limitations it is recommended that you pre-purchase to reserve your seat.

“This year’s festival kicks off with a Secwepemc Welcome and Stseptékwll (Secwepemc Stories) with Kenthen Thomas followed by an action packed weekend featuring five shows, audience talk backs, community conversations, The Kamloops Printmakers TotE Totes, a festival bar, The Entertainment Tent, hosted by David Ivan Neil and featuring the Shukuleles and your lovable host, Marcus Smith,” Ann Skelhorne added. “This year, our diverse collection of original performances includes (dis)ability arts (Deafy), site specific performance (Playing Fields) and theatre for young audiences (June Bug). Audiences will get a chance to meet with the artists, listen to live music with friends, enjoy local beverages and contribute to future TotE planning at our Whats Next? community conversation.”

Featured performances include; BC Deafy from Follow the Signs Theatre, How did you Get Here from Runaway Moon, Junebug from Ragamuffin productions, Playing Fields from the Chop Theatre and a live improv show from Laughing Gas Improv.

For detailed artist information, a full schedule or to pre-purchase your tickets visit the Theatre on the Edge website.