Chris Petterson Quartet to perform next week at Nexus at First Community in Salmon Arm

Photo: Salmon Arm Jazz Club Chris Petterson(left) and Jake McIntyre-Paul(right)

The Chris Petterson Quartet is coming back to Salmon Arm on June 13 for the Salmon Arm Jazz Club’s final official show of the 2024 spring season.

The quartet features local saxophone player Chris Petterson alongside Colin Spence on piano, Jake McIntyre-Paul on bass and Brian Pratt-Johnson on drums.

Petterson got his start in the local high school music program and credits his band teachers for inspiring him to seriously pursue music.

He went on to attend Vancouver Island University and took saxophone lessons with respected local sax player Sandy Cameron.

Jordan Dick, artistic director of the Salmon Arm Jazz Club, said Petterson fuses traditional musicality with modern sensibilities.

“Chris continues to refine his innate mastery of the music and tradition but with a completely contemporary sound,” he said. “He draws on a wide range of sources and influences to build stirring improvisational compositions on the fly.

“The result is a brilliant saxophonist whose playing reflects his respect for the history of his instrument in bebop and a keen sense for more modern approaches."

The Chris Petterson Quartet will play on Thursday, June 13, at the Nexus at First Community on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is by donation, with coffee, tea and treats available during the intermission.

For more information about upcoming shows, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club’s website.