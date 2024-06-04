237924
236463
Salmon Arm  

Salmon Arm RCMP make quick arrest after local business has door kicked in, window smashed

Suspect arrested for mischief

- | Story: 490703

Video surveillance allowed police to make a quick arrest after a break-in at a Salmon Arm business.

Mounties said the incident took place early in the morning on May 16 at a business on Shuswap Street.

“At 6 a.m., a local business owner reported a window broken and a door appeared to have been kicked in but nothing was stolen earlier that morning,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges. “Police attended and observed a rock had been thrown through the window.”

After reviewing video surveillance, police were able to identify a suspect.

RCMP obtained charge approval on one count of mischief under $5,000 against Leonard Gaze.

Police said Gaze was held in custody until May 30 in connection with this incident, as well as other incidents in which he was allegedly involved.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News