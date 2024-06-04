Salmon Arm RCMP make quick arrest after local business has door kicked in, window smashed

Photo: Glacier Media

Video surveillance allowed police to make a quick arrest after a break-in at a Salmon Arm business.

Mounties said the incident took place early in the morning on May 16 at a business on Shuswap Street.

“At 6 a.m., a local business owner reported a window broken and a door appeared to have been kicked in but nothing was stolen earlier that morning,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges. “Police attended and observed a rock had been thrown through the window.”

After reviewing video surveillance, police were able to identify a suspect.

RCMP obtained charge approval on one count of mischief under $5,000 against Leonard Gaze.

Police said Gaze was held in custody until May 30 in connection with this incident, as well as other incidents in which he was allegedly involved.