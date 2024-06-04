Salmon Arm ready to move ahead with $4.2M loan to fund pump station replacement

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

The City of Salmon Arm is ready to move ahead with the planned borrowing of $4.2 million to cover the costs of replacing a pump station.

The Zone 2 pump station was constructed in 1970, and is considered to have exceeded its useful life. It is located at Canoe Beach and pumps potable water for most of the city.

The city undertook an alternative approval process in order to get electoral assent to undertake a long term loan of $4,226,850. The plan was announced, and residents were given time to express their opposition to the project. If enough residents had opposed it, then the borrowing would not have been able to go ahead.

During a council meeting on Monday, May 27, Chelsea Van de Cappelle, chief financial officer, explained more about the process.

“Elector assent is required to undertake long term borrowing, and the city proceeded with obtaining assent through the alternative approval process,” she said.

“And as outlined in the attached corporate officers certificate, the number of electoral responses that had requested council not to proceed with the borrowing for the construction of the zone two pump station did not meet the minimum requirements, and therefore, council may now adopt the loan authorization bylaw 4618.”

It was further clarified the city had actually received zero responses in opposition to the loan and pump replacement project.

Councillors voted unanimously to adopt the borrowing bylaw.

Now that the bylaw has been adopted, seven more steps of provincial approval are needed before the loan can go forward.

The loan will remain under temporary borrowing while construction of the project is underway. Once the project is completed, it will be able to be transferred to long-term borrowing.

The project is expected to be completed either in the fall of 2025 or spring of 2026, and will impact the 2025 budget.

Under temporary borrowing, the city will be responsible for monthly interest only on any outstanding balance.

Once the loan is rolled into long-term borrowing, it will be a 30-year term with a 4.41 per cent interest rate.

“With respect to debt repayment, when it is rolled into long-term borrowing, this was discussed with council and determined that repayment will be funded by an increase in the water frontage parcel tax,” Van de Cappelle said.

“That's estimated to increase 37 cents per taxable foot of frontage for a total of $2.45 per taxable foot and an amendment to the water frontage personal tax bylaw will be brought forward at a later date once we're closer to long-term borrowing.”