237973
227280
Salmon Arm  

Mounties find Dodge Ram in Salmon Arm industrial park one day after it was stolen from Kamloops

Cops recover stolen truck

- | Story: 490602

A Dodge Ram is being returned to its rightful owner in Kamloops after Mounties located the truck in Salmon Arm the day after it was stolen.

The incident took place on May 20 near Shaw Road.

“At 10 a.m., police were conducting proactive patrols in the Industrial Park area,” Const. Andrew Hodges said in a statement. “Police observed a Dodge Ram pickup truck with newly spray painted auto body parts.”

When officers queried the vehicle, they found it had been reported stolen the day before in Kamloops.

“Police located a lone man inside the Dodge Ram, and arrested him for possession of property obtained by crime,” Hodges said.

The man was released with a future court date. Hodges said the RCMP will be forwarding charges to BC Prosecution for charge assessment.

The stolen truck was towed by a local company in order to be reunited with its rightful owner.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

238262


231753
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
228841
Real Estate
4995144
1001-1395 Ellis Street
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,250,000
more details
236724


233188


Send us your News Tips!


233533


Salmon Arm SPCA Featured Pet

Noodle
Noodle Salmon Arm SPCA >


Toyota RAV4Advertisement

236718


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
235373