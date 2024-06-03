Mounties find Dodge Ram in Salmon Arm industrial park one day after it was stolen from Kamloops

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A Dodge Ram is being returned to its rightful owner in Kamloops after Mounties located the truck in Salmon Arm the day after it was stolen.

The incident took place on May 20 near Shaw Road.

“At 10 a.m., police were conducting proactive patrols in the Industrial Park area,” Const. Andrew Hodges said in a statement. “Police observed a Dodge Ram pickup truck with newly spray painted auto body parts.”

When officers queried the vehicle, they found it had been reported stolen the day before in Kamloops.

“Police located a lone man inside the Dodge Ram, and arrested him for possession of property obtained by crime,” Hodges said.

The man was released with a future court date. Hodges said the RCMP will be forwarding charges to BC Prosecution for charge assessment.

The stolen truck was towed by a local company in order to be reunited with its rightful owner.