Salmon Arm RCMP say a woman was arrested after previously fleeing police

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Salmon Arm Mounties are recommending charges of driving while prohibited and obstructing a peace officer for a woman who was caught after allegedly fleeing from police after an attempted traffic stop.

The incident took place near Auto Road on Wednesday, May 22.

“At 10 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP observed a black Saturn Vue that had previously fled from police after an attempted traffic stop,” Const. Andrew Hodges said in a statement.

“Police were able to safely stop the vehicle in an alleyway on Fifth Street SE to prevent it from fleeing again. The 30-year-old female driver was informed she was under arrest for flight from police, but refused to open her door.”

According to police, the woman tried to provide a false name and claimed she had no identification.

“The woman eventually complied in unlocking her door, and was positively identified by another attending police officer,” Hodges said.

The woman was arrested for driving while prohibited and obstructing a peace officer. RCMP also issued her violation tickets for no insurance, failing to stop for police and operating a vehicle with studded tires during [a] restricted time."

The vehicle was also impounded.

Hodges said the woman’s name can't be released until charges against her are approved. She was released with a future court date to speak to the allegations.