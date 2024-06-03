GoFundMe for two men killed in Sorrento semi truck crash raises $50K for their families

Photo: Gofundme

An online fundraiser launched after two men died in a semi truck collision on Highway 1 near Sorrento last week has raised more than $50,000 for their families.

The GoFundMe post identifies the men who died as Harjeet Singh, 28, and Sukhpal Singh, 32. Both men came to B.C. in 2023 from Punjab, India with hopes of providing for their families.

The men were killed when the semi truck they were in flipped over into the oncoming highway lane. The truck was struck by a semi traveling in the opposite direction.

The online fundraiser for the families of Harjeet and Sukhpal is being organized by Harpreet Kaur Brar from Langley.

In the GoFundMe post, Brar said she’s raising money to help the men’s families get their bodies repatriated to India.

“In this time of immense grief, both families are in need of our support,” she said.

“They wish to bid farewell to their beloved sons for the last time, and require $10,000 to $12,000 each for the repatriation of their sons' bodies back to India.

“We hope together as a community we are able to raise $50,000 to alleviate the financial burden on both families, enabling them to overcome any debts incurred while sending their children to Canada and providing for their families' futures."

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe surpassed its $50,000 goal and has raised $51,567 for the men’s families.