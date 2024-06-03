Finlayson Park pump track in Sicamous on track to open this summer

Photo: District of Sicamous

The District of Sicamous says construction on the new pump track in Finlayson Park is on schedule for the feature to open this summer.

A pump track is a bike track with jumps and large banked turns designed to be continuously ridden without the need to pedal. A skilled biker can “pump” with upwards and downwards body movements in order to gain the momentum needed to ride around the track.

In a statement posted on its website, the district said it expects construction on the track will be complete in time for summer.

“We are happy to report that the project is coming together nicely, and we expect that the pump track will be ready for pump action this summer,” the post said.

“Paving has begun and will continue into early next week, and topsoil will be brought in shortly after.”

The district asked residents to refrain from riding the pump track until paving is completed and the surrounding landscaping is done.

“While construction continues, please resist the urge to test out the pump track. The soil is still soft and grass seed will be planted,” the district said. “We want to have a beautiful site for residents and visitors to enjoy very soon."

The UCI Pump Track World Championships will hold their Canada Qualifier event at the Finlayson Park Pump Track on Sept. 7.