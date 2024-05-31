Sicamous RCMP impound vehicle after catching driver going 111 km/h in 60 km/h zone over RW Bruhn Bridge

Photo: Castanet File Photo

An excessive speeder who crossed the RW Bruhn Bridge going more than 100 km/h was fined and had his vehicle impounded by Sicamous RCMP.

The incident happened just after midnight on May 16.

"Sicamous RCMP observed a vehicle traveling at an excessive speed eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway exiting the Bruhn Bridge,” said Sgt. Murray McNeil.

“The speed limit in the area is 60 km/h, while the officer obtained a radar speed of 111 km/h.”

Police served the driver with a $368 fine for excessive speeding, and his SUV was impounded for seven days.