Sicamous RCMP say Tim Hortons bike theft led officers to arrest a man for breach of conditions

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Sicamous Mounties say the theft of a bicycle from a Tim Hortons worker led officers to arrest a man for breaching a release order.

In a statement, Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said the incident all started with reports of a bike stolen from Tim Hortons on May 19.

“Sicamous RCMP were notified that an employee of Tim Hortons had their bicycle stolen outside the restaurant during their shift,” he said. “The bicycle was later found outside a motel room in Sicamous.”

When police officers knocked on the door to the hotel room, they were met with a male and a female inside the room.

“The male was found to be bound by conditions that prevented him from having contact with the female due to an alleged assault in Vernon on May 9,” McNeil said.

Police returned the bicycle to its rightful owner and held the man in custody for a bail hearing the next day.

Jett White, a Vernon man with no fixed address, is scheduled to appear in Vernon Court on June 6 in relation to breaching his conditions.