Salmon Arm council hears about changes to pickleball court lines being painted on Klahani Park tennis courts

The contractor responsible for adding permanent pickleball court lines to Klahani Park tennis courts has suggested a change which will improve player experience and ensure the surface remains multi use.

At a May 27 Salmon Arm council meeting, staff presented a report informing the elected officials about the change of plans. Rather than the east west orientation originally proposed, the new plan involves adding pickleball lines running north to south.

Darin Gerow, manager of roads and parks, explained how plans had changed since the proposal came before council at an April meeting.

“During planning stages with the successful contractor, they are strongly recommending that we change the orientation to north and south,” he said.

“For many reasons, but a couple of main points was the layout of north south will still allow the tennis courts to be viable, which is resulting in a multi-use court. And the sun for the players when it's north south is much better.”

Mayor Alan Harrison said he was in support of the change, noting the existing courts have a north and south orientation due to the sun and the wind.

"On shared multi-use courts — I play on lots of them — it’s much easier if all of the lines go north south rather than tennis lines north south and pickleball lines east west,” he said.

“So this is a big win, and the tennis nets will serve as a barrier now between the courts on the north side and the courts on the south side.”

Harrison thanked the contractor for speaking up and ensuring the city had the best possible multi-use courts.

The new pickleball lines are being added to the existing tennis courts at Klahani Park in order to turn them into multi-use courts, capable of being used for tennis or pickleball.

The additional pickleball courts are expected to be necessary for the 55+ Games in September. Registration for the pickleball event at the games is closed as they have already reached full capacity.