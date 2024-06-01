Salmon Arm council receives letter opposing roundabout planned for busy intersection

Photo: Google Street View Current view of the intersection

A local couple has sent Salmon Arm council a letter expressing concerns with the city's plans to install a roundabout at a busy intersection near Highway 1.

At a May 27 council meeting, Coun. Kevin Flynn brought up what he described as a “well-written letter” which discussed plans to replace an existing three-way stop at the intersection of Fifth Avenue SW and 10 Avenue SW with a roundabout.

The intersection is adjacent to the Salmon Arm Kal Tire location, a few hundred metres from an intersection with the Trans Canada Highway.

Robert Niewenhuizen, director of engineering and public works, confirmed this is one of three roundabouts the city is considering.

Niewenhuizen told council that city staff would send a response to the letter writers. He explained why staff are going to install a roundabout, noting the rationale goes back to a traffic impact study completed in 2014.

“[The study] basically indicated that by 2024, that we should be installing traffic signals at this intersection,” he said. “But over the years, obviously, we've looked at different options, and roundabouts seem to be the most efficient for traffic movement.”

The letter, signed by Jim and Norma Sawada, lays out several concerns they have with the proposed roundabout at this location.

They are worried about impacts to pedestrian safety, accessibility, access to properties, the destruction of trees, loss of parking spaces and a lack of consideration for the demographics of the residents of the area.

“The costs of construction include financial losses to the neighbouring businesses, financial costs to the city for construction and to acquire land from Bowers and Linden Court, and to reinstate landscaping on those properties,” the letter reads.

“There are also the costs to health and safety due to the impact of construction including noise, dust, inconvenience and stress.

“We have discussed this issue with a number of people and have yet to find anyone who favours a roundabout at this location."

Niewenhuizen said there seemed to be some misunderstanding about how the roundabout would work, and he hoped a response from city staff would clarify some things for the couple.

“This will not restrict or constrict their access to right in [and] right out. There will be some tree removal on the corner and it's a slight amount of property that needs to be acquired for that,” he said. “So there's a few things that we can put into the response that might clarify this for them.”

He added roundabouts are safer for pedestrians as they're only dealing with one-way traffic flow as opposed to a four way or a three-way intersection.

Flynn and Mayor Alan Harrison were happy to hear staff would be able to respond to the letter.

“I do really appreciate the letter from Mr. Sawada,” Harrison said. “We do have to put a roundabout in because the traffic is not moving well there and it's backing up to the light. If we don't put one there soon, we're going to have a big problem.”

He added it wouldn't restrict pedestrians crossing to Piccadilly Mall.

“You can just go down the sidewalk on 10th and there's a flashing pedestrian light right by Piccadilly Terrace,” he said. “So staff will respond to Mr. Sawada and express the things that we shared today.”