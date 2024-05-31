Sicamous RCMP recover badly damaged pickup truck stolen from Vernon

Photo: Glacier Media

Mounties say a spray-painted pickup truck with a smashed front end discovered in Sicamous had been stolen from Vernon the week before it was found.

The stolen Ford F350 was found on Weddep Street in Sicamous on May 18.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said the vehicle was in poor condition upon recovery, with extensive front end damage.

“The vehicle had been hastily spray painted black over its original brown colour," McNeil said.

When officers found the vehicle, police discovered the ignition had been broken so the truck could be started without a key.

Mounties looked up more information on the truck and determined it had been stolen on May 12 in Vernon. Police had the vehicle towed away and notified the rightful owner, as well as ICBC.