Swimming advisories in place for two Blind Bay beaches due to elevated levels of E.coli bacteria

Photo: Google Guide/ Guy Gilbert

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has placed a swimming advisory on two Blind Bay beaches due to an increase in levels of E.coli bacteria.

Pebble Beach and Sandy Beach, which are located at 2475 and 2525 Blind Bay Rd., had unacceptable levels of E.coli bacterial counts in recent water samples.

In a statement released Thursday, Tracy Hughes, communications coordinator, said the beaches remain open.

“The beach and park areas are not closed to the public, however, Interior Health is advising that due to the adverse water sample results, the public should be made aware of the increased risk of swimming at these beach areas,” she said.

“Follow-up water samples are being taken and the advisory will be rescinded once samples show acceptable bacteria levels.”

Hughes said the water at both beaches is tested on a weekly basis.

Swimming in water with higher E.coli levels is not recommended due to the increased risk of stomach or intestinal illness.

According to Interior Health, wildlife, such as geese, can cause an increase in bacteria levels. The weather can also impact bacteria levels by washing contaminants off the shore and into the water, or a rise in water temperature can cause increased bacterial growth.

For beach status updates or for more information, residents can visit the CSRD’s website or call them at 250-851-7340.

Interior Health’s website has more information on water quality monitoring at public beaches.