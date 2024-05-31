Police unable to locate suspicious vehicle that reportedly followed woman from Kamloops to Pritchard

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Police were unable to locate a suspicious vehicle which reportedly followed a woman from Kamloops to Pritchard after she honked at the other driver.

The incident was reported to police on Saturday, May 11, at about 2 p.m.

Chase RCMP Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg said officers were advised of a suspicious vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway.

“The caller reported that a newer model grey Toyota Camry followed her from Kamloops to Pritchard after she honked her horn at the driver," Van Wilgenburg said.

“She became concerned about the other driver’s intentions and phoned a family member to meet her at the store."

The caller described the driver as a middle-aged white man. Police say the vehicle followed the caller to the store before turning around and returning to the highway.

Police were unable to locate the vehicle.