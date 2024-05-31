Chase council requests additional yard waste pick up to help residents undertaking FireSmart work

Photo: FireSmart BC

Chase council is looking to support residents' FireSmart efforts with a special pre-summer yard waste pick-up plan.

Coun. Dan Stevens proposed a motion which acknowledged that undertaking FireSmart work would lead to additional yard waste as residents clear up potential fire hazards on their properties.

His motion said the Village of Chase is committed to FireSmart principles and helping residents take steps to safeguard properties by clearing away vegetation to mitigate fire risk.

Stevens said the village should look to "assist residents in safely disposing of large quantities of yard waste that might otherwise be improperly disposed of, or pose a fire risk."

The motion directs staff to develop a plan for the pick-up service and bring it back to council for approval.

“Therefore be it resolved that council direct administration to develop a proposal for a pre summer, two or three day curbside yard waste pick-up service either provided by the village staff or contracted to a private service contractor," Stevens said.

The proposal is to include costs, potential timing, pickup and disposal logistics, advertising requirements and time and sign up considerations and any other aspect of the pilot project.

The motion was passed unanimously without any further discussion.

Staff will bring forward a plan with estimated costs at a future meeting.