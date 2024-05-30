Missing mushroom picker near Adams Lake found with help from Shuswap Search and Rescue, Chase RCMP

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Chase Mounties and Shuswap Search and Rescue were called in to help find a mushroom picker with health and mobility issues after the man got lost near Adams Lake.

Chase RCMP received a call on Thursday, May 9, just after 6 p.m. about the missing person.

“Chase RCMP were requested to assist in the search for a lost mushroom picker,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg in a statement.

“The caller reported he became separated from his friend while harvesting mushrooms in the forest near Adams Lake.”

The caller told police the missing friend had health and mobility issues and was not carrying any supplies.

“The caller searched for hours before engaging police, who in turn requested assistance from Search and Rescue,” Van Wilgenburg said. “Police were helping with the search when the lost friend emerged from the forest.”

The mushroom picker was tired and thirsty, but otherwise unharmed by the ordeal. Police added he did not have many mushrooms to show for his efforts either.