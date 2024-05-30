Chase RCMP say family dispute led to dangerous ramming incidents on Highway 1

Photo: Glacier Media

Chase Mounties say a family feud caused vehicular mayhem on the Trans Canada Highway as a black pickup rammed a silver BMW at speed multiple times.

The incident happened on Friday, May 10, at about 2:30 p.m.

“Chase RCMP were advised of a driving complaint on Squilax Anglemont Road,” said Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg in a news release.

“The caller reported a silver BMW and a black pickup were speeding and appeared to be chasing each other.”

Police were notified about a collision on the Trans Canada Highway shortly after this initial report.

“Police were told that a black pickup rammed a silver BMW several times,” Van Wilgenburg said. “The investigation determined that the two drivers were family members involved in a dispute, and the collision was not accidental.”

Both vehicles involved in the incident were heavily damaged, but the drivers of both vehicles avoided significant injury.

Mounties said they expect to recommend charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle to the BC Prosecution Service.