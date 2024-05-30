CSISS wants to help Shuswap gardeners stay vigilant against the spread of invasive plants

Photo: Pixabay

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society is encouraging residents to help stop the spread of invasive plant species as they garden this spring.

Robyn Hooper, executive director of CSISS, said in a statement there are ways residents can stop the spread of invasive plants while enjoying their garden.

“CSISS is calling upon gardeners to be vigilant about the seed packs, plants and wildflower seed mixes they purchase or share,” Hooper said. “It is currently not illegal to import, purchase or sell invasive plants in British Columbia.”

Hooper said local garden centres have been supporting efforts to limit the spread of invasive plants.

“We are thrilled to see that most plant nurseries and garden centers in our region are committed to safeguarding native biodiversity by offering only non-invasive plants for purchase,” she said. “However, it’s important for consumers to actively support these efforts by requesting non-invasive varieties of plants from their local garden centres.”

CSISS suggested planting vegetables, which are not invasive, and are a sustainable and rewarding gardening practice.

Hooper also encouraged residents to keep an eye on the plants growing in their own backyards.

“As flowers begin to spring up, be on the lookout for potential invaders and get started on weeding your yard early this season,” she said. “Check our website for tips on how to manage and dispose of invasive plants from your property.”

She noted invasive plant disposal is free at CSRD landfills and transfer stations.

“Just let the attendant know and ensure plants are bagged,” she added.

For help identifying invasive plants, visit the the CSISS website, and use the Report Invasives mobile app to report sightings.

Residents can also email CSISS for more help at [email protected].