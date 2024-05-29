Mounties say shirtless man with blunt instrument assaulted someone shopping in downtown Chase

Photo: Glacier Media

A shirtless man assaulted shoppers with a weapon in downtown Chase, according to police.

In a statement, Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg said the incident took place about two weeks ago at a business on Shuswap Avenue.

“On May 16, 2024, at 7:49 pm, Chase RCMP were advised of an assault which had just occurred at a commercial address on Shuswap Avenue in Chase,” she said.

“The victim and witness explained that they were perusing the inventory at a local business when a large shirtless male came out from behind the building and started yelling and swearing at them.”

The man was reportedly carrying a blunt instrument and used it to strike the victim.

“The victim and witness escaped and attended the Chase RCMP Detachment where police obtained statements and photos of injuries," Van Wilgenburg said.

Chase RCMP said a suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to reach out to the Chase RCMP Detachment by calling 250-679-3221.