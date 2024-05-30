Chase council approves reduction to minimum sewer, water rate

Photo: Village of Chase

Reductions to Chase’s minimum consumption rate for water and sewer are expected to take effect before the July billing period.

At a village council meeting on May 28, council members passed a motion to reduce the minimum consumption rate of water and sewer from 60 cubic metres to 30 cubic metres. This change will come with an increase in the cubic metre rate for water and sewer to help make up the difference.

This change should be a welcome one for many of Chase’s residents who have voiced concerns the 60 cubic metre minimum consumption rate was unfair, especially for seniors living alone.

The minimum consumption rate had been increased to fight an ongoing issue with failing water meters in Chase, however a new accelerated water meter replacement plan is underway with a goal to repair or replace 200 water meters by the end of 2024.

A staff report showed the average resident saving $42.60 per quarter with the new rate change in effect.

Debbie Lovin, chief financial officer, told councillors this change should still see the water and sewer system paying for itself.

Council voted unanimously in favour of passing the motion. The change to the bylaw was given first, second and third reading at the meeting.

Changes will come into effect after the adoption of the bylaw at the next Chase village council meeting on June 11.