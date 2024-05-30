Dance-a-thon coming up to support Shuswap family after the loss of their two-year-old son

Photo: Facebook

The Shuswap community is coming together for a night of fun and dancing to support a young family after they tragically lost their two-year-old son earlier this year.

Moves for Micah is a dance-a-thon event to support parents Erin Meachem and Scott Peters as they work to put their lives back together after the loss of their son. Their friends are putting together the community event with help from some local businesses.

Moves for Micah is happening on Friday, June 7, at the Night Cafe on 146 Lakeshore Dr. SE in Salmon Arm. There will be a DJ, as well as live music with performances from The Oot n’ Oots, Route 97 and Skeleton Parade.

A kid’s dance-a-thon will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with three age categories, seeing who can stay dancing the longest while the live bands play.

Starting at 9 p.m., Montebello Dental’s Carrie Otto the amateur has pledged to dance for one hour straight. People can pledge money to help support her efforts to stay dancing for the whole time.

Professional and semi-professional dancers will take the stage to showcase their skills at 10 p.m.

There are other ways to donate and show support, such as a $50 balloon pop featuring gift cards to local businesses. There are three grand prizes for the door prize draw, including a two-night houseboat vacation from Twin Anchors Houseboats.

The Night Cafe will also have a signature cocktail with proceeds from drink sales donated to the cause.

Donations will be collected at the door. Event organizers are asking attendees to sign up for the event on the Eventbrite page to ensure they are entered into door prize draws.

All donations collected will go to support Meachem and Peters and their dream of opening a healing centre called Bear Ridge Sanctuary on the property where Micah was born.