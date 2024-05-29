Drunk man breaks into Chase home, gets into bed with homeowner

Photo: Castanet File Photo

A Chase man who drunkenly broke into a stranger's home and climbed into bed with the homeowner will not face charges, police say.

Mounties said the incident took place just after 2 a.m. on May 3 at a home on Kamloops-Shuswap Road.

“The caller reported that a man entered his house and woke him up – by crawling into bed beside him," Chase RCMP Const. Sarah Van Wilgenburg said.

The caller managed to remove the intoxicated man from his house before RCMP arrived.

“When police arrived, they found the intruder, a 26-year-old man from Chase, lying on the side of the road,” Van Wilgenburg said. “He was arrested, but the victim declined to pursue charges.”

RCMP released the man into the care of a sober friend.