Wildsafe BC urging residents to reduce attractants as Shuswap bear sightings on the rise

Photo: Pixabay

Bear sightings in residential areas are on the rise across the Shuswap, and Wildsafe BC is encouraging residents to reduce the chances of conflict by securing garbage and other attractants on their properties.

Olivia Lemke, Wildsafe BC coordinator for Columbia Shuswap, said reducing access to unnatural food sources is the key to minimizing conflict with wild animals.

“There have already been several reports of black bears in the area, and some of these bears have been observed accessing unnatural sources of food,” she said. “When bears have access to garbage and other unnatural food sources, conflict situations can develop.”

Lemke said unsecured garbage cans can lead to big problems down the line.

“Food-conditioned bears may become very motivated to access unnatural food sources, which can lead to property damage or increased concerns regarding public safety,” she said.

“It is particularly unfortunate to see sow bears teaching cubs to forage for unnatural food among people — potentially leading to future conflicts and shorter lives.”

According to Wildsafe BC, the easiest way to prevent human-bear conflict is to properly secure any attractants. This includes not putting out garbage for curbside collection the night before, and not storing garbage or compost containers outdoors.

"If you don't have options for indoor storage, another solution to make it inaccessible to wildlife is using a ratchet strap or any kind of chain or strap to secure the lid shut,” Lemke said.

She said residents should then make sure bins are secured to a solid structure like the the side of a carport or a fence post.

“This just prevents bears from getting into it if you have to store it outdoors, and also taking your bin into the woods and stealing it from you,” she added. “Which has happened here in Salmon Arm.”

The city has a garbage collection bylaw restricting residents from putting bins out the night before, and requiring them to be stored in a secure manner.

Take care of bird feeders, fruit trees

Garbage bins are the most common bear attractant reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service, but bird feeders and fruit trees can also be tempting for bears.

“it's also really important to make sure that we're not letting any seed accumulate underneath our bird feeders, which can also attract rats and other kinds of rodents,” she said. “[Make] sure our bird feeders are somewhere that only birds can get to.”

Lemke reminded residents to make sure they are harvesting all the fruit on their trees.

“If you have too much fruit to harvest at the end of the year, blowing off some of the blossoms from the fruit tree with a garden hose or a pressure washer in the springtime will really reduce how much fruit is produced,” she said.

Wildsafe BC would also like to remind the public to report any bear sightings in residential areas to BC Conservation Officers by calling 1-877-952-7277. Residents can report online by filling out this form.

Having reliable information about the movements of bears within the community helps conservation officers and Wildsafe BC do their jobs effectively.