Castanet's Salmon Arm edition now live

Photo: Castanet Shuswap reporter Luc Rempel (left) and Salmon Arm sales manager Emily Ferguson outside Castanet's office in downtown Salmon Arm.

There is a new home for local news in the Shuswap.

Castanet’s Salmon Arm edition is now live, meaning readers in the area can stay up to date on everything happening in the Shuswap, the province and beyond — all in the same place.

“Salmon Arm is a vibrant market and we are very excited to be part of the community providing news, classifieds and more,” said Chris Kearney, Castanet’s senior vice-president and general manager.

Castanet’s Salmon Arm office opened a few months ago, staffed by sales manager Emily Ferguson and reporter Luc Rempel, with editorial support coming from Castanet's Kamloops newsroom.

“Many people in the Shuswap are already very familiar with the Castanet brand and style of news coverage, but this is the first time the region will have its own edition on the website, which means we are able to provide readers in the area more local and targeted news that is important to them,” said Kristen Holliday, Castanet’s regional editor for the area.

“Whether it’s a new business opening up or the most up-to-date coverage of spot news and wildfires, having a Castanet edition for the Shuswap will mean more local stories are being told and the community is more informed.”

Castanet has also launched a new edition for Oliver and Osoyoos in the South Okanagan. With the new bureaus up and running, Castanet now has six newsrooms and eight editions.

To access or bookmark the Salmon Arm edition, click here. To see Castanet’s full list of editions, click here.

If you know of a Shuswap story that should be reported on Castanet, email [email protected].