Stolen truck from Salmon Arm used in attempted theft of Sicamous gas station ATM

Mounties said a stolen truck from Salmon Arm was recovered after it was used in an attempt to steal an ATM from a Sicamous gas station.

In a statement, Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said the incident took place about a week ago.

“On May 22 at 3:30 a.m., a lone male entered the Shell gas station in Sicamous by breaking the glass door on the front of the building,” McNeil said.

“Surveillance video showed the male wearing a mask, gloves and a hoodie arriving in a F350 truck registered to a business in Salmon Arm.”

Salmon Arm RCMP confirmed the truck had recently been stolen from the business after someone broke into its fenced yard.

“While inside the store, the man had attempted unsuccessfully to dislodge the ATM,” McNeil said. “The man fled in the stolen truck, which was recovered later that morning abandoned in Salmon Arm.”

RCMP said the man was only in the store for a few minutes and fled without stealing the ATM or any other products.

Sicamous RCMP are continuing to investigate the attempted theft.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.