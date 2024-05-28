237743
Salmon Arm  

Sicamous RCMP found 42 grams of cocaine during early morning traffic stop

Package of cocaine seized

Sicamous Mounties seized 42 grams of cocaine after pulling over a vehicle that had previously failed to stop for police.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil reported the incident in a statement released on Tuesday.

“On May 16 at 1 a.m., police stopped a vehicle traveling eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway near Gill Avenue,” he said. “The vehicle had been reported to have failed to stop for police in Salmon Arm days prior.”

Police found a female driver and a female passenger from Salmon Arm inside the vehicle.

“The officer detained both occupants which led to a search of the vehicle,” McNeil said. “A package containing 42 grams of cocaine was located in the front seat area along with other evidence of drug trafficking.”

Mounties released both occupants of the vehicle while they continue to investigate the matter.

