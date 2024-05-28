Sicamous RCMP discover stolen property, drugs and silenced firearm at rural Mara property

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Sicamous RCMP said officers found a large quantity of drugs and stolen property — including power tools belonging to BC Hydro, an RV and a utility trailer — after an investigation at a rural Mara property last week.

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP said the discovery took place on Friday, May 24.

“Sicamous RCMP members attended a rural property on Poirer Road in Mara to investigate reports that stolen property was being stored at that location,” McNeil said.

“Police spoke with a male resident on the property and noted a large new RV behind the home which the resident had no explanation for.”

Police were able to confirm the RV was stolen from a business in Salmon Arm in February of this year, and an enclosed utility trailer was also found to have been reported stolen from Calgary.

“Both stolen trailers were towed from the property and searched at a secure location,” McNeil said. “The utility trailer contained a stolen Yamaha snowmobile, a Giant Trance X mountain bike valued at $4,000 that had been stolen in Salmon Arm, and multiple power tools stolen from BC Hydro.”

When Mounties searched the 33-foot RV, they found 103 grams of cocaine, 29 grams of fentanyl, multiple fentanyl patches, a drug scale, a device intended to jam radio signals, a prohibited firearm with a silencer and various amounts of unknown drug tablets.

McNeil said RCMP are continuing to investigate the possession of stolen property and illegal drugs.

The resident of the property is reported to be a 41-year-old male. Mounties said the man has not been charged any offences at this time.