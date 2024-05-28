Cost for first phase of Salmon Arm connector route rises by $165K

Photo: Pixabay

Additional money for the uptown-downtown connector project in Salmon Arm will come from reserves that were no longer needed after the city received a $411,000 active transportation grant.

Salmon Arm council voted Monday to approve an additional $165,000 for the first phase of the uptown-downtown connector project. The total cost of the first phase of the project is now estimated to be $850,000.

The uptown-downtown connector is a multi-use path that will provide a safe way for pedestrians, cyclists and other active transportation users to get from uptown Salmon Arm to downtown Salmon Arm.

The plan for the first phase is the construction of a three-metre wide multi-use pathway on 16th Avenue NE stretching from 10th Avenue to 16th Street.

Mayor Alan Harrison said even though the project is expensive it will make things safer for students.

“I think it's important for the community to know that this connector, which will be a separate active transportation pathway that basically hooks up Jackson School with Salmon Arm Secondary, along 11th and 16th … is a pretty unsafe street and it's particularly unsafe for bikes and for walkers,” he said.

“So this is going to alleviate that problem — having said that it is expensive.”

Lawson Engineering was contracted to carry out design work for the project and their cost estimate proved to be higher than what was initially estimated due to the rise in material costs.

The city received $411,000 in grant funding which allowed them to hold onto the $440,000 they had originally set aside for the project.

Chelsea Van de Capelle, chief financial officer explained how the project is being funded.

“Within the 2024 capital budget, there were other funding sources in addition to that grant funding that did not include the growing communities fund reserves,” she explained.

“So the budget right now is $685,000, council at budget time last year had earmarked $440,000 within that reserve. So those funds are not included within the capital budget right now, we're just requesting to use $165,000 of the earmarked $440,000 to meet the needs for this project, which will actually leave excess funding available for a future use out of the growing communities fund.”

Coun. Tim Lavery pointed out that the city saved money and was able to keep this project from being delayed thanks to smart reserve fund planning.

“I just want to once again give an acknowledgement about the importance of having reserve funds for planning so that we can get projects submitted for grants,” he said.

“As well as having reserve funds available given the cost overruns that we see.”

Without the availability of the reserve funds an increased cost estimate like this could have seen the project delayed for another year.

Construction on the project is set to begin in the summer of 2024.