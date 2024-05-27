A section of 30 Street SE is closed to Southbound traffic until Wednesday May 29

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

Utility work at 30th Street SE and 10th Avenue is now in its final phase, according to the City of Salmon Arm.

Closures remain in effect on 30th Street between 10th Avenue and 20th Avenue, with reopening expected on Wednesday.

The water main work is now in its final phase.

“The closure will require a detour for 30th Street southbound traffic using 20th Street SE as an alternate route, and for 10th Avenue traffic using Eighth Avenue through to 37th Street,” reads a statement from the city.

“Residents on 30th Street will be able to access properties via the south end of 30th Street north of 20th Avenue. No southbound access across 10th Avenue will be permitted.”

The BC Transit stop located at the Broadview Mobile Villa is temporarily closed and transit users are asked to use the alternate stop on Auto Road West of 30th Street SE.