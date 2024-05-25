Salmon Arm Mounties called to JL Jackson secondary after student travelled to school with air soft gun

Photo: Castanet

Salmon Arm Mounties were called Friday to JL Jackson secondary after the principal was told a student was travelling to school with an air soft gun.

Donna Kriger, superintendent of schools for School District 83, said in an email to Castanet News the student was co-operative, police confiscated the air soft gun, and there was no imminent risk to students or staff.

Kriger said on Friday morning, the secondary school principal was notified by a parent that a student, who was travelling to school on a school district bus, might be in possession of an air soft gun.

“The RCMP were notified immediately, and officers were dispatched to the school to meet the bus when it arrived,” Kriger said.

“The student was very co-operative with the RCMP and the air soft gun was confiscated. There was no imminent risk to either students or staff.”

Kriger said JL Jackson students were informed about the incident by school staff.

“Supports were offered to students who may have been impacted by the event,” she said. “Parents were also notified of the incident so they could provide further support to their children.”

Kriger said staff will continue to support students around this event, noting the North Okanagan-Shuswap school district will follow through with policies in place to address this type of situation.

“We take these situations very seriously, and the incident will be handled in a manner which is appropriate,” she said.