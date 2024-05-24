Highway 1 blasting work to resume in June, will last until December

Photo: Ministry of Transportation flickr

Blasting operations along Highway 1 near Chase will resume in early June as part of an ongoing highway construction project.

The Village of Chase made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday.

The village said CIF Construction will resume blasting operations on the south side of the Trans-Canada Highway, just south of the village, on June 3. Blasting is expected to continue until Dec. 15, 2024.

Blasts will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, with the exception of Sundays and holidays.

Travellers should expect delays on Highway 1 as traffic is held eastbound and westbound for up to 20 minutes during blasting.

CIF Construction will also be holding foot and bike traffic at trailheads for the Scatchard Trail network, and will complete a sweep of the restricted area prior to blasting.

The Village of Chase asked residents to “respect the devices and personnel” monitoring these locations and working to keep residents safe during blasting operations.

The village warned residents there is a possibility of “flyrock” near the blasting area as well as “noise and vibrations."

Blast signals and timing will be posted at the edges of the blast zone boundaries, as well as at the Scatchard trailheads.

“Two minutes prior to blast, twelve short whistle signals will be sounded at one second intervals,” the post said.. “Two minutes after the last of the twelve signals, the blast will take place. Following the blast, one prolonged whistle (minimum five seconds long) will signal the all clear.”

Anyone with questions or concerns about the upcoming blasting work is asked to contact CIF Construction at 250-961-6685.