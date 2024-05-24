Shuswap communities come together to support injured RCMP constable and his young family

Photo: Facebook/ Keyla Koroll RCMP Const. Adam Poitras (right) and his family.

Salmon Arm paramedics are rallying in support for Sicamous RCMP Const. Adam Poitras and his young family after the officer suffered a significant head injury in a motorcycle accident.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said the crash happened as Poitras was riding back from Enderby on May 9.

“Adam was operating his motorcycle, traveling back to Salmon Arm from the Enderby area and he was involved in a collision, a single vehicle collision with his bike,” McNeil said. “He sustained a serious injury to his head. He's been in hospital in Kelowna since that time.”

Poitras was wearing a helmet and full safety equipment, but he suffered multiple brain bleeds and intracranial swelling.

McNeil said Poitras' condition is improving.

“We have had some encouraging news on that, he's been recently discharged from the ICU [Intensive Care Unit] into another ward in the hospital,” he said. “Things are progressing well, he knows who he is, he knows where he is, he's talking with his wife, all of that."

He said Poitras has been receiving a lot of support from his family.

“His wife Lisa, his brother who's also an RCMP member, several people from the greater RCMP family and Lisa's co-workers. They've been receiving support from a lot of people," he said.

McNeil said Poitras is a well-liked person in the RCMP detachment and in the community.

“He's a very likeable personality, everybody in the office gets along very well with him and he's really well known in the Salmon Arm and Sicamous Area,” McNeil said.

“He's involved in dirt bikes, he likes to ride motorcycles, they have two young kids, and he's just got one of those personalities where everybody seems to like him and gravitate towards him.”

While Poitras is improving, McNeil stressed he still has a long recovery ahead and the Sicamous RCMP Detachment and community want to wish him the best.

“It's going to be a long, long road for him. He did sustain a serious head injury. Things are progressing well. …But it's going to be a long process for him to get back to where he wants to be,” McNeil said.

“We just want to wish him the best and be supportive of him.”

Lisa Poitras, Adam’s wife, is a paramedic with the BC Emergency Health Services at its Salmon Arm station, and her colleagues have taken it upon themselves to fundraise for the family.

The Salmon Arm paramedics are collecting the donations themselves to ensure 100 per cent of the money goes to the family instead of needing to pay fundraising service fees.

Cash donations can be made in person at BC EHS Station 332, located at 3290 10 Ave. SE. E-transfers can be sent to [email protected], referencing Poitras' fundraiser.

For more information on fundraising efforts, residents can also email [email protected].