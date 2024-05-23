Salmon Arm Landfill wins award for being a top collector of used oil, antifreeze

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Salmon Arm Landfill’s used oil and antifreeze collection program has won an award for being one of the top collectors of hazardous materials in 2023.

Interchange Recycling, a non-profit organization dedicated to the collection and recycling of used oil antifreeze, oil filters and automotive containers in B.C., gave out awards to the top 30 used oil collection facilities in 2023.

The Salmon Arm Landfill, operated by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, came in at number 19 on the list of top collecting facilities.

Ben Van Nostrand, general manager of environment and utility services, said he was proud of area residents for using the program.

“It is great to see that residents of our area have embraced this program and are recycling these products properly, rather than seeing these materials end up in our landfill,” he said.

Interchange Recycling processes the hazardous liquid and physical materials collected to allow them to be recycled and reused.

Used oil is refined into new lubricating oil or turned into material inputs for manufacturing. Used antifreeze is refined to be used again. The metals in the used oil filters and plastic oil or antifreeze containers are also recycled into new products.

David Lawes, CEO of Interchange Recycling, said he felt it was important to recognize the top performing facilities.

“We wanted to recognize these 30 facilities who collected the most in 2023, and recognize them for going above and beyond to provide an important service to local residents,” he said. “All of our dedicated collection sites across the province contribute to keeping our local communities stronger and healthier thanks to their ongoing commitment to keeping oil, filters, antifreeze and their containers out of landfills.”

The Salmon Arm Landfill accepts used oil and antifreeze products at the household hazardous waste depot which is open for free product drop off on Wednesdays and Saturdays.