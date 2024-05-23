Nearly 11,000 Shuswap homes could lose power during a planned outage Thursday night

Photo: Pixabay

A BC Hydro outage planned for Thursday is expected to leave nearly 11,000 Shuswap-area homes without power from 9 p.m. until midnight.

According to BC Hydro's website, the upcoming outage is planned in order to conduct work on equipment.

The affected areas include Salmon Arm, Chase, Sorrento, Scotch Creek, Adams Lake, Anglemont, Blind Bay, Carlin, Celista, Eagle Bay, Lee Creek, Magna Bay, Sunnybrae, Tappen, Turtle Valley, White Lake and more.

For a complete list of affected areas visit the BC Hydro planned outage list.