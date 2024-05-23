Mounties make quick arrest after two tents stolen from Salmon Arm business

Photo: Glacier Media

Police were able to make a quick arrest after a man was caught on video surveillance breaking into a fenced area and stealing two tents from a Salmon Arm business.

Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said in a statement the incident took place on May 5 at a business on Fourth Street SW.

“A store employee reported a man broke into the fenced off area of the store and stole two tents valued at $400 total,” he said.

The theft was captured on video surveillance, and police were able to identify a suspect.

RCMP arrested the man the next day and released him with a future court date to speak to the allegations.

Mounties said charges will be forwarded to BC Prosecution.