District council hears pedestrian bridge crossing Sicamous channel could cost less than $14 million estimate

District of Sicamous council members heard a future pedestrian bridge over the Sicamous channel could cost less than the $14 million estimate originally quoted for the project.

However, preliminary studies were estimated to cost between $200,000 and $300,000 before design work could get underway.

Darrell Symbaluk, operations manager, presented a progress report on plans for a pedestrian bridge over the Sicamous channel at the May 22 committee of the whole meeting.

Previously, council engaged Urban Systems to conduct a feasibility study for an active transportation crossing over the channel. The study brought forward a number of possible bridge designs and very rough cost estimates.

Symbaluk explained why staff decided to go with an arch-style bridge.

“We sent Urban [Systems] back to finish the report on the arch-style bridge, mostly because it's out of the water, there's less of an impact," he said.

"It would probably be the most reasonable one to get through the regulations. And knowing it's going to be the most expensive as well, so they gave us a range in the feasibility report. …The range was $14 to $22 million with 35 per cent contingency.”

However, Symbaluk said while attending a trade show at a Union of British Columbia Municipalities meeting, he happened to meet a bridge building company and discussed the project with them.

“They wanted to come up and just take a look around, and so we haven't spent any money with this firm,” he said. “But we let them look around, and they took the liberty of drawing a few little renditions for us of what it might look like in this location.”

He explained this bridge building company thought the cost estimates from Urban Systems were extremely conservative, and the real cost of the project could be much less than the $14 million estimate.

Symbaluk said information about the project has been brought to Splatsin First Nation, and staff seemed quite enthusiastic. However, with the recent council changes at Splatsin, he noted he is still waiting for feedback on the project from the new council.

“They did get back to us and say that an AIA [archaeology impact assessment] would be needed,” Symbaluk said. “An environmental impact assessment also would need to be done. We recognize that a geo assessment would have to be done. So there's some studies that have to happen."

Symbaluk made it clear he was only estimating, but he thought getting the various studies completed would probably cost between $200,000 and $300,000.

He noted staff has already started the process of procuring work plans for some of the studies, and once he has those work plans he will have a better understanding of costs and timelines for the pre-design work on the project.

Corporate Officer Sarah Kyllo mentioned Sicamous council will be meeting with its Splatsin counterparts in June or July, and discussion of this project would be on the agenda.