RCMP confirm woman found safe after reported missing

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 10:02 a.m.

Police said the missing 62-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has now been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL 2:26 p.m. May 22, 2024

Revelstoke Mounties are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who could be travelling east.

Police said the 62-year-old woman was last seen on May 19 and may now be travelling in a grey 2011 Chevrolet Equinox to Golden.

“Police are very concerned for her health and well-being,” RCMP said in a press release.

The woman is described as a white female, standing at five-foot five-inches, weighing 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the woman's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police.