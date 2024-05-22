Police asking for help in finding missing woman

Photo: RCMP Sheila Marie Sanders

Revelstoke Mounties are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman who could be travelling east.

Police said Sheila Marie Sanders, 62, was last seen on May 19 and may now be travelling in her grey 2011 Chevrolet Equinox to Golden.

Her vehicle has a B.C. licence plate with the number LK554G.

“Police are very concerned for her health and well-being,” RCMP said in a press release.

Sanders is described as a white female, standing at five-foot five-inches, weighing 150 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Sanders’ whereabouts is asked to contact their local police.