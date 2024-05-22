Sicamous RCMP catch impaired driver behind the wheel despite Canada-wide driving prohibition

Photo: Castanet File Photo

Sicamous Mounties say an impaired driver was caught behind the wheel near Malakwa despite a Canada-wide driving prohibition.

In a statement, Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said the incident took place on the Trans-Canada Highway in early May.

“On May 7, Sicamous RCMP conducted a traffic stop on the Trans-Canada Highway at Malakwa Road after the driver of a pick up truck was observed speeding,” McNeil said.

“The driver was found to be prohibited from driving Canada wide under the Criminal Code after he had been found guilty of impaired driving in Saskatchewan in 2022.”

RCMP officers arrested the man for the offence and demanded a breath sample after noticing a smell of alcohol. Mounties said an approved screening device gave fail readings on two breath samples.

RCMP impounded his vehicle for 30 days and a further 90-day suspension was issued to his drivers licence.

The man was given a date to appear in court in Salmon Arm on charges of prohibited driving and breaching his probation order.