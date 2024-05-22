Driver killed after transport truck crosses centre line, collides with pickup near Salmon Arm: RCMP

Photo: Castanet

The driver of a pickup truck was killed Tuesday in a collision with a transport truck on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm, police say.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy told Castanet investigators believe a westbound semi crossed the centre line near Second Nations Road west of Salmon Arm just before 6 p.m.

A pickup truck travelling eastbound collided with the semi's trailer, causing damage to the driver's side of the pickup.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Grandy said the driver of the semi truck was uninjured.

Salmon Arm RCMP are still investigating the collision, which had the highway closed for a period of hours on Tuesday.