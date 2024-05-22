Driver killed after pickup truck crosses centre line, collides with semi near Salmon Arm: RCMP

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 1:16 p.m.

Police say witnesses to a fatal collision Tuesday on the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm reported seeing the pickup truck involved narrowly miss a head-on collision with a passenger vehicle before side-swiping a semi.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said the westbound pickup struck an eastbound transport truck just before 6 p.m. near Third Nations Road.

“The investigation at the scene revealed that witnesses observed the pickup truck cross the centre line and narrowly miss a passenger vehicle before side-swiping the side of the semi truck,” he said.

“Dash camera footage located at the scene confirmed the fact that the pickup truck crossed the centre liner and entered the oncoming lanes.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:52 a.m.

The driver of a pickup truck was killed Tuesday in a collision with a transport truck on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Salmon Arm, police say.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy told Castanet investigators believe a westbound pickup truck crossed the centre line near Third Nations Road west of Salmon Arm just before 6 p.m.

The pickup struck the trailer of an eastbound transport truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Grandy said the driver of the semi truck was uninjured.

Salmon Arm RCMP are still investigating the collision, which had the highway closed for a period of hours on Tuesday.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said police believe the transport truck crossed the centre line to cause the collision. Mounties later contacted Castanet and said they spoke in error, and the pickup truck is believed to have crossed the centre line.