Sicamous RCMP seize can of bear spray, starter pistol after investigating suspicious vehicle

Bear spray and a starter pistol were seized by Sicamous Mounties investigating a suspicious vehicle in Malakwa, police say.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said the incident took place last week.

“On May 13 at 7:30 p.m., Sicamous RCMP observed a vehicle parked on Monashee Frontage Road in Malakwa with the front of the vehicle turned toward the ditch,” he said.

“When the officer approached to investigate he noted a man in the driver's seat which was fully reclined. The officer observed a can of bear spray near the man and he was arrested for possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.”

When police searched the vehicle they found a starter pistol typically used in track and field events. Starter pistols are designed to only fire blanks and typically cannot be modified to fire live rounds.

“The starter pistol was also seized as it strongly resembled a real handgun,” McNeil said. “The vehicle was found to have inactive license plates and a tow truck was called to remove the car.”

RCMP said the weapons would be destroyed after seizure and the driver was released without charges.