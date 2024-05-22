Skydivers from across Canada travelled to take part in Salmon Arm skydiving festival

Skydivers filled the skies above Salmon Arm over the May long weekend, taking part in a festival which brought together enthusiasts from across the country.

Skydive Salmon Arm held one of its bi-annual skydiving festivals — or a skydiving boogie, as the event is known to skydiving enthusiasts — over the weekend.

Skydiving instructor Dennis Harker, who goes by Hippie among the other skydivers, said the skydiving experience usually goes one of two ways.

“When you start jumping, either you're taken up by the whole storm of it pretty quickly and you get immersed in it, or you think it's a pretty neat experience and it was cool, but you might never do it again,” he said.

According to Sarah Langlois, manager of Skydive Salmon Arm, participants try to get as many jumps in as they can at an event like this.

“It'll very much depend on the weather, but most people come in and buy a 10 jump pack, and start there,” she said. “The first boogie, we sent up 40 sky van loads.”

On each trip, the sky van takes 20 people up 12,500 feet in the air to enjoy the rush of jumping out of the back of the plane and free falling for close to a minute before parachutes are deployed and they drift back down to land on one of the fields surrounding the Salmon Arm Airport.

People travelled from as far away as Ontario to take part in the event.

“We've got about 80 people here that turned out to jump from all over the place,” Langlois said. “So we've got Ontario, we've got [Vancouver] Island, we have some people here from California. So lots of new faces.”

Many of the skydivers spent the weekend camped out in a field adjacent to the airport, sleeping in tents, trailers or even their cars to ensure they didn’t miss an opportunity to get back in the sky and to spend time with the other skydiving enthusiasts.

Harker said he came to the sport for the excitement, but it’s the social aspect that’s really kept him around.

“That was definitely an unexpected, huge benefit to the whole sport,” he said. "Yeah, the sport and jumping out of planes, and canopies and parachutes are super exciting, but it's the social…the energy here at the drop zone and the other people.”

Harker said he won’t stop skydiving anytime soon.

“I remember my dentist used to ask me how long am I going to do this kind of thing," he recalled. “I looked at him and I said, 'You know, bro, has anybody got out of this chair and jumped up and down with you, and given you a big high five, and said, that was the best f—ing five minutes of my life?' Nobody does that [at the] dentist, you know, so doing this kind of stuff certainly uplifts you.”

Skydive Salmon Arm runs skydiving boogies with the Nomad Air sky van twice a year, with the next one scheduled for September.